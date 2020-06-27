DHS: 539 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 4,899 active cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 539 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin Saturday, the percent positive of those tested increasing to 5.9% from 5.7% on Friday.

There have been 27,286 total positive test results reported, with 515,723 negative test results having been reported. Saturday, there were 8,555 negative test results recorded.

Currently, there are 4,899 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. 79% of the cases, that number being 21,606, have recovered from the virus.

777 people have died due to complications with the coronavirus, with 3,382 people having been hospitalized. Currently, there are 249 total COVID-19 patients, with 93 in the ICU.

There are currently 75 labs conducting testing, with an additional 29 labs planning to test. Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity currently sits at 18,425.

38 new cases were reported in central Wisconsin Saturday, bringing the area’s total to 750 cases.

Marathon County currently has 148 cases with Portage County showing 128 confirmed.

