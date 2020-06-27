Advertisement

Biadasz talks getting drafted, making Amherst history

By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMHERST Wis. (WSAW) -

Amherst native Tyler Biadasz will have a star on his helmet whenever he takes the field next, as one of the newest members of the Dallas Cowboys.

"It was very surreal."

April 25, 2020 was the day that changed Biadasz's life forever.

“You know I was waiting there and all of a sudden my phone lit up right next to me,” Biadasz said. “And I was just like, it says Dallas, Texas on the bottom. I’m like ‘alright, here we go!’”

On the other end of the phone, was maybe the most well-known owner in American sports, Jerry Jones.

“It was so surreal because it’s my dream since I was seven years old,” Biadasz said.

Biadasz was in his hometown when his dream came true, with some of the most important people in his life surrounding him.

“For me to be with my immediate family, and Garrett (Groshek) and my high school coaches that helped me get to the opportunity in college and then go on from there and always had my back,” said Biadaz. “That was, the hugs after that, that’s when it got pretty special to me.”

The Wisconsin center did slide a bit to the final pick of the fourth round, likely because of a shoulder surgery in the spring and a pro day wiped out by COVID.

"Would I want to be higher? Yes."

But it's just a chip on the shoulder for the best center in college football last season.

"Do I judge them (teams that passed on him)? No, but do I have edge? Of course I do, and that's just where I'm at. But I think I went to the right team."

No matter what happens from here, something no one will ever be able to take away from Biadasz? Being the first player from Amherst ever drafted into the NFL.

“Coming from Amherst and making history, and putting Amherst on the map, that was one of my goals,” Biadasz said. “Create a new path for a lot of kids that kind of had the same environment as me in a small town and everything like that.”

