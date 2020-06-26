Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 8:30 AM Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Weblinks: http://www.chicagofed.org, https://twitter.com/ChicagoFed

Contacts: Scott Brave, FRB Chicago, sbrave@frbchi.org, 1 312 322 5784

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 10:15 AM Wisconsin Dems discuss the Trump administration and religious freedom - Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler holds a video press call highlighting the Trump administration's 'hypocrisy on religious freedom and how they have destroyed Wisconsin's economy', with Oconomowoc Alderman John Zapfel, and Bounce Milwaukee owners Becky and Ryan Clancy

Weblinks: http://www.wisdems.org, https://twitter.com/wisdems

Contacts: Philip Shulman, Wisconsin Democrats press, phils@wisdems.org

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpdO2pqjoqH9xHTC0dUPMnY-x08VKqcto6

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 7:00 PM Eau Claire City Council meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ci.eau-claire.wi.us/, https://twitter.com/cityofeauclaire

Contacts: Tess Morgan, City of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Tess.Morgan@EauClaireWi.gov, 1 715 839 4902

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 - Saturday, Jun. 27 CANCELED: National Veterans Golden Age Games - CANCELED: 2020 National Veterans Golden Age Games - national multi-event sports and recreational competition for senior vets, encouraging participants to make physical activity a central part of their lives and supporting VA recreation and rehabilitation therapy programs. Over 900 athletes (aged 55+) compete in events including air rifle, air pistol, archery, badminton, basketball, boccia, bowling, blind disc golf, cycling, field, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, pickleball, powerwalk, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, and track * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI

Weblinks: http://www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Vice President Pence kicks off 'Faith in America' tour in Wisconsin - Vice President Mike Pence kicks off 'Faith in America' tour in Pewaukee, WI, with President's Counselor Kellyanne Conway

Location: The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Doors Open at 10:30 am CDT Doors Close at 12:30 pm CDT

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 6:30 PM Racine Public Works and Services Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://cityofracine.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofRacine

Contacts: Annika Bolter, Finance Department, 1 262 636 9211

-via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ -via phone at 1-844-992-4726 Access code: 794 181 113