Wisconsin Daybook

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:35 AM Vice President Pence discusses school choice in Wisconsin - Vice President Mike Pence participates in a school choice roundtable with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Location: Waukesha STEM Academy (Saratoga Campus), 130 Walton Ave, Waukesha, WI

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Media Schedule for roundtable (All time is local, CDT): 7:00-7:30am: Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, and tripods; 7:30-9:30am: Access closed to press; 9:30-10:00am: Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers; 10:35am: Roundtable begins **For all on site and additional logistical questions regarding the School Choice Roundtable in Waukesha, WI, please contact Donna Calvaruso at (202) 881-9775.** AF2 arrives at 128th Air Refueling Wing - Air National Guard, 191 East Grange Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (9:40 AM CDT). 7:00am-7:30am: Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, and tripods; 7:30-8:30am: Access closed to press; 8:30-9:00am: Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 12:30 PM Vice President Pence kicks off 'Faith in America' tour in Wisconsin - Vice President Mike Pence kicks off 'Faith in America' tour in Pewaukee, WI, with President's Counselor Kellyanne Conway. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks during the pre-program

Location: The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Doors Open at 10:30 am CDT Doors Close at 12:30 pm CDT * Media wishing to cover the Vice President's remarks at the Faith in America Tour, please contact Sam Zager at szager@donaldtrump.com or (414) 617-5859

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Racine Mayor Mason tours Racine's newest housing development - Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Common Council President John Tate II, along with special guests WHEDA Executive Director Joaquin Altoro and Lutheran Social Services Director Hector Colon, attend grand opening ceremony and tour of Racine's newest housing development, Gold Medal Lofts. Attendees include developer Josh Jeffers

Location: 1701 Packard Ave, Racine, WI

Weblinks: http://cityofracine.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofRacine

Contacts: Shannon Powell, City of Racine, shannon.powell@cityofracine.org, 1 262 325 9651

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 6:30 PM Racine Public Works and Services Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://cityofracine.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofRacine

Contacts: Annika Bolter, Finance Department, 1 262 636 9211

-via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ -via phone at 1-844-992-4726 Access code: 794 181 113

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:30 AM Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and Sheriff's Office joint press conference and demonstration - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and Sheriff's Office host joint press conference and demonstration on water safety on shore and on board vessels

Location: Lakeside Park Boat Launch, Fond du Lac, WI

Weblinks: https://www.fdl.wi.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityofFDL

Contacts: Peter O'Leary, Fond du Lac County Fire Chief, poleary@fdl.wi.gov, 1 920 322 3802

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:30 PM Racine Standing Joint Review meeting

Weblinks: http://cityofracine.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofRacine

Contacts: Michelle Cook, City of Racine, michelle.cook@cityofracine.org, 1 262 636 9151

Meeting Access: - Phone Number: 1 (844) 992-4726 Access Code: 132 121 9135

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 President Trump visits shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin - President Donald Trump visits and delivers remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin

Location: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 1600 Ely St, Marinette, WI

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Register for credentials by emailing Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com by 8:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Please provide your full name, driver license number, network affiliation, crew position, phone number and email. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are limited and non-transferable. **For all on site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com.** AF1 arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 2077 Airport Drive, Green Bay (1:00 PM CDT). Please register for credentials at https://events.whitehouse.gov/form/EventInterest?rid=GQJ4HXWPK6 by 10:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable * For all on-site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Rob Burgess at Robert.K.Burgess@who.eop.gov