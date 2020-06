MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-05-09-11-12-14-17-18-19-20-22

(four, five, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

2-3-2-8

(two, three, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

Estimated jackpot: $42 million