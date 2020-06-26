WI Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-02-03-06-11-13-15-17-20-21-22
(one, two, three, six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-04-05-08-10-12-13-14-15-19
(one, three, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
3-5-0-3
(three, five, zero, three)
11-21-26-27-28-34, Doubler: N
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
01-03-04-12-26
(one, three, four, twelve, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
0-1-8-1
(zero, one, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
Estimated jackpot: $42 million