Advertisement

Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on June 20th

By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay has confirmed that three tornadoes, two of which were waterspouts, impacted the Fox Valley in eastern Wisconsin on Saturday, June 20th.

The storms were in association with a slow-moving cold front that shifted across the Badger State on that Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Although North Central Wisconsin dodged any severe storms that day, there was locally heavy rainfall during the morning of June 20th. The total number of confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin for 2020 to date is 4. The other tornado was earlier this spring on March 29th in Grant County. On average, there are 23 tornadoes per year in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed 3 tornadoes, 2 of which were waterspouts, impacted parts of the Fox Valley last weekend.
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed 3 tornadoes, 2 of which were waterspouts, impacted parts of the Fox Valley last weekend.(WSAW)

Tornado #1: EF0

East of Winneconne in Winnebago County

Max Winds: 65 mph

Distance Covered: 0.25 miles

Path Width: 50 yards

On the Ground: 1 minute

Tornado #2: EF0

SE of Winneconne in Winnebago County

Max Winds: 65 mph

Distance Covered: 1.07 miles

Path Width: 75 yards

On the Ground: 4 minutes

Tornado #3: EF0

Lake Winnebago in Winnebago County

Max Winds: 65 mph

Distance Covered: 3.37 miles

Path Width: 75 yards

On the Ground: 5 minutes

With the 3 tornadoes form June 20th, the total confirmed tornadoes in 2020 in Wisconsin is 4.
With the 3 tornadoes form June 20th, the total confirmed tornadoes in 2020 in Wisconsin is 4.(WSAW)
June is the most active month for tornadoes in Wisconsin with over 400 taking place since 1950.
June is the most active month for tornadoes in Wisconsin with over 400 taking place since 1950.(WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT

Forecast

First Alert Weather - Showers return for Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Showers will still remain in the area for Tuesday and for parts of the area Wednesday, as temps remain a bit cool for this time of year.

Latest News

Weather

June 23 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Eric Zahn
Wisconsin Emergency Management has designated Tuesday, June 23 as Lightning Safety Awareness Day.

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Wet snow tonight into Mother's Day morning

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
Cloudy tonight with rain showers this evening, changing to wet snow around midnight. Some accumulation by Mother's Day morning.

Weather

WPS working to restore power to thousands in Wisconsin

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage website, there are thousands of customers without power.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Mark's Weather in the Classroom

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
Here's a list of Mark Holley's Weather in the Classroom series, that airs on Mondays and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Weather

Merrill digs out after third straight April storm

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
After having nearly a foot of snow dumped on them, people in Merrill reacted to yet another major April snowstorm.

Weather

Stevens Point declares snow emergency

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Desiree Fischer
The snow emergency will begin Sunday at noon and end Tuesday, April 14 at 7 a.m. No parking will be allowed on any city streets in the city for the duration of the emergency.