Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on June 20th

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay has confirmed that three tornadoes, two of which were waterspouts, impacted the Fox Valley in eastern Wisconsin on Saturday, June 20th.

The storms were in association with a slow-moving cold front that shifted across the Badger State on that Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Although North Central Wisconsin dodged any severe storms that day, there was locally heavy rainfall during the morning of June 20th. The total number of confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin for 2020 to date is 4. The other tornado was earlier this spring on March 29th in Grant County. On average, there are 23 tornadoes per year in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed 3 tornadoes, 2 of which were waterspouts, impacted parts of the Fox Valley last weekend. (WSAW)

Tornado #1: EF0

East of Winneconne in Winnebago County

Max Winds: 65 mph

Distance Covered: 0.25 miles

Path Width: 50 yards

On the Ground: 1 minute

Tornado #2: EF0

SE of Winneconne in Winnebago County

Max Winds: 65 mph

Distance Covered: 1.07 miles

Path Width: 75 yards

On the Ground: 4 minutes

Tornado #3: EF0

Lake Winnebago in Winnebago County

Max Winds: 65 mph

Distance Covered: 3.37 miles

Path Width: 75 yards

On the Ground: 5 minutes

With the 3 tornadoes form June 20th, the total confirmed tornadoes in 2020 in Wisconsin is 4. (WSAW)

June is the most active month for tornadoes in Wisconsin with over 400 taking place since 1950. (WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.