Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on June 20th
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay has confirmed that three tornadoes, two of which were waterspouts, impacted the Fox Valley in eastern Wisconsin on Saturday, June 20th.
The storms were in association with a slow-moving cold front that shifted across the Badger State on that Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Although North Central Wisconsin dodged any severe storms that day, there was locally heavy rainfall during the morning of June 20th. The total number of confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin for 2020 to date is 4. The other tornado was earlier this spring on March 29th in Grant County. On average, there are 23 tornadoes per year in Wisconsin.
Tornado #1: EF0
East of Winneconne in Winnebago County
Max Winds: 65 mph
Distance Covered: 0.25 miles
Path Width: 50 yards
On the Ground: 1 minute
Tornado #2: EF0
SE of Winneconne in Winnebago County
Max Winds: 65 mph
Distance Covered: 1.07 miles
Path Width: 75 yards
On the Ground: 4 minutes
Tornado #3: EF0
Lake Winnebago in Winnebago County
Max Winds: 65 mph
Distance Covered: 3.37 miles
Path Width: 75 yards
On the Ground: 5 minutes
