Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Suspect dead, 6 wounded in attack
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.(SKY via AP)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Police in Scotland say the stabbings in Glasgow aren’t being treated as terrorism.

Speaking on the BBC, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who expressed his concern and sympathies.

She said “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are underway,” Sturgeon said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — A suspect shot by police during an incident Friday at a Glasgow hotel that appeared to be largely housing asylum-seekers and refugees has died, and six other people, including a police officer, have been hospitalized and treated for injuries, Scottish police said.

An officer, who appeared to have been stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street around 1 p.m., was in “a critical but stable condition,” Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said. He called on people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,” Johnson added.

Police Scotland said the situation had been contained and that there was no threat to the wider public. Johnson said police weren’t searching for anyone else.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by paramedics and believed him to be a victim.

“We were still standing outside. After that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

A spokeswoman for campaign group Positive Action In Housing said the 91-room hotel was housing asylum seekers for the Mears Group, a housing and social care provider. which moved them there during the coronavirus lockdown.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated. She also said some of the information circulating is “unconfirmed” or “inaccurate.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

