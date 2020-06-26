Advertisement

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

The rivalry will need a new name
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.

The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name “represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”

“While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history,” Ray said in a statement. “That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter.”

The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd that have brought renewed attention to complaints of systemic racism and have created an outcry to remove statues and other symbols of the Confederacy.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

“We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War,” Mullins said in a statement.

In a video statement, Dixon said he consulted with fellow former Ducks Garren Strong and Jonathan Stewart before broaching the topic with the university.

“I am happy to see two universities coming together to drive change, and everlasting change,” he said. “I am excited to be part of this change.”

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the schools would collectively reach out to athletes and alumni, as well as the university communities, to consider a new name for the rivalry.

The football game between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season's game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis.

The men’s basketball series between the two teams has been contested 354 times.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community Blood Center announces new donor qualifications

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Community Blood Center announced Friday the implementation of revised blood donor qualifications released by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration.

News

Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program has waitlist for funding

Updated: moments ago
Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program has waitlist for funding

News

Wausau Fire Department dedicates new fire station on west side

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 cases reach highest new weekly count in Marathon County as cases climb in rural Wisconsin

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
COVID-19 cases in Marathon County hit 140, with the highest new weekly case count of 39 new cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, according to the latest data from the Marathon County Health Department. The rise comes as counties across rural Wisconsin have seen their cases increase since the beginning of June, after cases remained low through April and May.

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

Latest News

News

Affordable medication options for uninsured Americans

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Updated: 1 hour ago
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

News

National Education Association releases guidelines for school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local rock festival will continue as planned

Updated: 1 hour ago