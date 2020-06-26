Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community Blood Center announces new donor qualifications

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Community Blood Center announced Friday the implementation of revised blood donor qualifications released by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration.

News

Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program has waitlist for funding

Updated: moments ago
Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program has waitlist for funding

News

Wausau Fire Department dedicates new fire station on west side

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 cases reach highest new weekly count in Marathon County as cases climb in rural Wisconsin

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
COVID-19 cases in Marathon County hit 140, with the highest new weekly case count of 39 new cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, according to the latest data from the Marathon County Health Department. The rise comes as counties across rural Wisconsin have seen their cases increase since the beginning of June, after cases remained low through April and May.

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

Latest News

News

Affordable medication options for uninsured Americans

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Updated: 1 hour ago
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

News

National Education Association releases guidelines for school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

News

Local rock festival will continue as planned

Updated: 1 hour ago