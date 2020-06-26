Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

SLAIN SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER

Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of an Air Force airman charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to hinder prosecution. Samuel Gooch entered the plea Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. Authorities say he flew to Arizona from Wisconsin last month to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. His younger brother, Mark Gooch, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico when she disappeared in mid-January. Her body was found in the forest outside Flagstaff.

Nearly all Wisconsin prisoners who got virus have recovered

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports that nearly every inmate and worker in a Wisconsin prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered. The department said Monday that of the 268 inmates who tested positive, 261 have recovered. There are six active cases and one who was released. Among prison staff, there were 66 positive cases and 63 have recovered. There are three active cases. Most of the cases among inmates, 228, were at the Waupun Correctional Institution. That prison is operating at 36% above capacity.

2 University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two University of Wisconsin-Madison athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus. The UW Athletic Department announced the positive tests Monday. The students were not named. They were among 117 student athletes in the first wave being brought back to campus. The university says they are now self-isolating. Football and volleyball players were the first athletes allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 8. The university did not say which sport the infected students play.

Smaller class sizes, flexibility urged for Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New guidelines for Wisconsin schools show that big changes are in store if and when buildings reopen for students. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released the guidelines Monday. They are recommendations, not mandates. But they say classes should be kept to no more than 10 students per teacher. Other options include holding in-person classes as few as two days a week. The education department stressed the guidance will be ever-evolving as more is known. It is the first comprehensive set of recommendations from the education department on returning students to school in the fall.

Wisconsin tribes reliant on casinos hit hard by pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Native American tribes in Wisconsin that rely mostly on casino revenue to support their communities are struggling to provide government services after the pandemic forced businesses to shut down to curb the spread of the virus. The National Indian Gaming Association says about 241 tribes, including the 11 in Wisconsin, stand to lose about $22.4 billion, more than half their projected revenue this year. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the organization is dedicated to protecting the welfare and sovereignty of tribes. Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle says the outbreak weakened their economy. The tribe's six Wisconsin casinos generate more than 80% of the tribe’s annual operating budget.

Pence visiting Milwaukee suburbs along with DeVos, Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit two conservative Milwaukee suburbs during a Tuesday trip to Wisconsin. The White House said Monday that Pence was to be joined by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for a school choice round table discussion at Waukesha STEM Academy. Following that, Pence will kick off his first “Faith in America” event in Pewaukee. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was to join Pence for that event. The Pence visit comes two days before President Donald Trump was to be in Marinette for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.

Police: Child sex crimes investigation turns up pipe bombs

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says authorities who were investigating a man on allegations of child sex abuse found pipe bombs in a Burlington residence. A sheriff's office release says that 38-year-old Kyle Gustin is being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes. A search of online court records shows only the explosives charges. Authorities say the explosives were located in a safe in the basement of the residence and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad “effectively rendered the pipe bombs useless.” Court documents do not show an attorney for Gustin.

Embattled Johnsen resigns as University of Alaska president

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Jim Johnsen, the embattled University of Alaska president whose term has been marked by no-confidence votes from the faculty amid deep budget cuts, has resigned. The university says the decision was mutual between the Board of Regents and Johnsen. His biography was immediately removed from the university's web site. His resignation comes a week after the faculty union demanded he quit. Johnsen earlier this month also withdrew his name for consideration as the University of Wisconsin president even though he was the sole finalist. Michelle Rizk, a vice president in the University of Alaska system, will serve as acting president until an interim president is named.