Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MILWAUKEE-NOOSES

Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

More than 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin. There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, the state Department of Health Services reported. The death total was unchanged at 766. In total, there have been nearly 26,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

WISCONSIN-JOHNSON

Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgence across the state. Johnson said Friday during a Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems." Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low. Johnson also called President Donald Trump a “New York street fighter" who “rubs people the wrong way.” He says Trump should focus on his plans for the economy if he hopes to win.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HUNTER LAWSUIT

DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR canceled all in-person instruction in March as the pandemic was seizing the country. Kansas-based Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in state court on June 17 alleging the department is denying people the right to hunt. The DNR announced on Friday that classes will resume on July 13 with a maximum 50 participants per class. The announcement didn't mention the lawsuit.

FATAL CRASH-FLEEING

2 killed when driver flees from traffic stop and crashes

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and two others have been injured in a fiery crash of a vehicle that was fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Friday's fatal crash. DCI says the vehicle was pulled over in Sun Prairie and as police approached the vehicle on foot, it drove off at a high rate of speed, crashed and caught fire about three blocks away. Two passengers died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital.

LIGHTER FLUID ATTACK

Wisconsin woman wants burn attackers to know they hurt her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire wants her attackers to know they hurt her but she hopes they will improve themselves. Althea Bernstein told police she was driving in downtown Madison during protests early Wednesday morning when four white men sprayed her with lighter fluid and threw a lighter at her, setting her on fire. She says she drove away and patted out the flames. Bernstein told ABC's “Good Morning America” that she's hopeful her attackers realize that she will be traumatized but she hopes they “choose to improve themselves.” The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Dane County amends coronavirus restrictions as cases jump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County officials have amended restrictions on gatherings after marking the largest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases over a five-day period since the first case in February. Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday there were 97 more cases over the previous day, which had 70 new cases. Between Saturday and Wednesday, 279 additional positive tests were reported. Officials said Thursday evening that bar and restaurant patrons must be seated 6 feet apart and only with members of their own household. They may still operate at 50% capacity. Also, gatherings on private property are limited to 10 people, the State Journal reported.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN-LINCOLN

Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed. Nalah McWhorter is president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union. She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the university is continuing work on creating a diverse and inclusive campus, but she supports keeping the statue of Lincoln on Bascom Hill that has long served as a photo stop for graduating seniors.