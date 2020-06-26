Hope Lodge in Marshfield to close

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Cancer Society has discontinued operations of its Hope Lodge in Marshfield.

In a press release, the American Cancer Society explains the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as declining occupancy and funding shortfalls lead to the closure.

Howard Heino, vice president of Hope Lodge Operations for the American Cancer Society, said: “We’re evaluating everything we do to support our cancer-fighting mission – that includes a strategic review of our entire Hope Lodge program. We understandably share the disappointment expressed by the Marshfield Clinic Health System and others in the community. This decision wasn’t made lightly. We’re committed to working with our community partners to address patients’ access to care needs and to explore opportunities that will help meet the changing needs of cancer patients, the community, and beyond.

A spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic Health System said, “The American Cancer Society’s sudden and unexpected decision to permanently close Hope Lodge is profoundly disappointing as so many families relied on the comfort and support it provided when visiting Marshfield to receive care at Marshfield Clinic. Families over the years have shared their appreciation of having this valuable resource in Marshfield. That resource is sadly no longer available to the more than dozen patients currently waiting to receive treatment in Marshfield.

Since the Lodge’s closing during the pandemic, which we were led to believe was temporary, the Health System, through its Center for Community Health Advancement, provided patients and families comfortable lodging in hotels and apartments. We will continue to be innovative and explore alternative options to help those who have relied on and will be now be without this wonderful community asset during their cancer journey.”

The American Cancer Society and Marshfield Clinic Health System are working together to determine the future of the facility and how to continue to meet the needs of cancer patients.

The Hope Lodge provides cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay while they are undergoing cancer treatment.

