Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor has activated the National Guard to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol and an attack on a state senator. Protesters also threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and attempted to break into the Capitol, only to be repelled by pepper spray from police stationed inside. The violence broke out Tuesday night as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

UNDATED (AP) — Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming. Party officials confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice in cities across the nation. Most of those pieces have explicit ties to colonialism, slavery and the Confederacy, including imagery of Christopher Columbus and former U.S. presidents who owned slaves. But in Madison, Wisconsin, protesters tore down two sculptures with no obvious links to that history. Protesters have said in media interviews that the state and city aren’t living up to the progressive values represented by the sculptures that were torn down Tuesday night.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers have heard from educators about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. The Assembly's Education Committee met with eight groups of educators on Wednesday. WTMJ-TV reports much of the conversation focused on an 87-page called “Education Forward." The document was drafted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and offers extensive guidance on re-opening schools during the pandemic. A lot of unknowns remain as education leaders look ahead to the 2020-2021 school year. Leaders discussed everything from the future of fall sports to the different types of instruction that may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to affect communities. Gov. Tony Evers closed schools in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck Wisconsin.