Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protesting a Black man's arrest in the Wisconsin capital say they pulled down two statues with no ties to racist history because the sculptures send a false message that the state and the city have achieved racial equity. In reality, Madison remains as deeply segregated and troubled by racial disparities as any other American city. Studies show Black students lag significantly behind their white peers, and 75% of Black children live in poverty. Black people are arrested eight times more often than whites. Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray calls race relations in Madison “a tale of two cities.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An assault on a biracial woman in Wisconsin is being investigated as a hate crime after the woman told police she was burned by lighter fluid thrown at her and ignited by a white man. The reported attack came in Madison just a few blocks from violent protests around the state Capitol. The woman told police she was driving near the Capitol at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and had stopped at a red light with her driver’s side window down. The 18-year-old woman told police she heard someone yell out a racial epithet, looked around and saw four white men. She said one sprayed liquid on her face and neck and threw a flaming lighter at her. She was treated at a hospital for burns.

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — Despite enormous economic headwinds and sky-high unemployment numbers, President Donald Trump sought to showcase his record as a job creator during a visit to a shipyard in the battleground state of Wisconsin. Trump boasted Thursday of his “aptitude for manufacturing” and again offered a rosy prediction that the coronavirus-battered economy is set to turn a corner even as the U.S. marked its 14th straight week of more than a million workers making unemployment claims. He took a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, the recent winner of a $5 billion federal contract to build up to 10 new guided missile frigates.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that taking blood samples without a warrant from incapacitated drivers suspected of driving drunk is unconstitutional. The 4th District Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a provision in state law that allows for such samples to be taken violates the Fourth Amendment that protects against unconstitutional search and seizure. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the decision throws out a long-standing state law provision stating that incapacitated drivers are presumed not to have withdrawn consent for blood tests.