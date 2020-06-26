Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin. There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, the state Department of Health Services reported. The death total was unchanged at 766. In total, there have been nearly 26,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgence across the state. Johnson said Friday during a Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems." Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low. Johnson also called President Donald Trump a “New York street fighter" who “rubs people the wrong way.” He says Trump should focus on his plans for the economy if he hopes to win.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR canceled all in-person instruction in March as the pandemic was seizing the country. Kansas-based Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in state court on June 17 alleging the department is denying people the right to hunt. The DNR announced on Friday that classes will resume on July 13 with a maximum 50 participants per class. The announcement didn't mention the lawsuit.