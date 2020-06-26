Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Bright and warmer weekend

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(weather)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It hasn’t been too often this spring or early summer season that the weather on the weekend has been dry and seasonable. This weekend will be one of those few times you won’t be dodging showers or storms but instead enjoying a good deal of sunshine. It is going to be warm with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s.

If you have plans to get ice cream on Saturday, be prepared for melting to happen quickly with temps in the 80s during the afternoon.
If you have plans to get ice cream on Saturday, be prepared for melting to happen quickly with temps in the 80s during the afternoon.(WSAW)

Turning more humid for the work week ahead with some sunshine, but also chances of showers or storms. The next opportunity for showers and storms will be late Sunday night into Monday morning. Following that, scattered storms could affect parts of the area Tuesday. Highs Monday in the mid 80s, while rising into the upper 80s on Tuesday. Wednesday could be a First Alert Weather Day with a fair amount of sun, hot and humid. Highs close to 90, with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Staying hot and humid for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Some sun and rather warm Friday and for the 4th on Saturday. A chance of afternoon storms on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather: Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on June 20th

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Three Tornadoes were confirmed on June 20th in the Fox Valley.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather - Showers return for Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Showers will still remain in the area for Tuesday and for parts of the area Wednesday, as temps remain a bit cool for this time of year.

Weather

June 23 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Eric Zahn
Wisconsin Emergency Management has designated Tuesday, June 23 as Lightning Safety Awareness Day.

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Wet snow tonight into Mother's Day morning

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
Cloudy tonight with rain showers this evening, changing to wet snow around midnight. Some accumulation by Mother's Day morning.

Weather

WPS working to restore power to thousands in Wisconsin

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage website, there are thousands of customers without power.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Mark's Weather in the Classroom

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
Here's a list of Mark Holley's Weather in the Classroom series, that airs on Mondays and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Weather

Merrill digs out after third straight April storm

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
After having nearly a foot of snow dumped on them, people in Merrill reacted to yet another major April snowstorm.