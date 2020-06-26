First Alert Weather: Bright and warmer weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It hasn’t been too often this spring or early summer season that the weather on the weekend has been dry and seasonable. This weekend will be one of those few times you won’t be dodging showers or storms but instead enjoying a good deal of sunshine. It is going to be warm with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s.

If you have plans to get ice cream on Saturday, be prepared for melting to happen quickly with temps in the 80s during the afternoon. (WSAW)

Turning more humid for the work week ahead with some sunshine, but also chances of showers or storms. The next opportunity for showers and storms will be late Sunday night into Monday morning. Following that, scattered storms could affect parts of the area Tuesday. Highs Monday in the mid 80s, while rising into the upper 80s on Tuesday. Wednesday could be a First Alert Weather Day with a fair amount of sun, hot and humid. Highs close to 90, with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Staying hot and humid for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Some sun and rather warm Friday and for the 4th on Saturday. A chance of afternoon storms on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

