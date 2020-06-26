Crews respond to HAZMAT incident in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - SAFER responded to a HAZMAT situation at Crystal Finishing in Weston Friday morning.

According to Chief Matt Savage, there was a small ammonia leak at the facility. The leak has been contained. Employees were evacuated and a few were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“It was a relatively small leak, however, we needed the Marathon County HAZMAT team to come for specialized meters to monitor for residual ammonia”, said Chief Savage.

Crews cleared the scene just before noon.

