Advertisement

COVID-19 cases reach highest new weekly count in Marathon County as cases climb in rural Wisconsin

COVID-19 testing in Marathon County in May (WSAW Photo)
COVID-19 testing in Marathon County in May (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Naomi Kowles
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 cases in Marathon County hit 140, with the highest new weekly case count of 39 new cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, according to the latest data from the Marathon County Health Department. The rise comes as counties across rural Wisconsin have seen their cases increase since the beginning of June, after cases remained low through April and May.

“We’re seeing transmission happen faster than ever before in our pandemic,” Burrows told NewsChannel 7, referring to case counts in the county. “Our cases this week tend to have a lot more contacts to them than the cases we were seeing a month ago.”

Burrows said that the highest number of cases continues to be in the 20 to 29-year-old age group in the county, and that contact tracing this past week has been taking longer as more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 have been at mass gatherings or home parties. Additionally, Burrows confirmed that it has become more difficult to get people to cooperate with contact tracers, who are responsible for calling individuals testing positive for COVID-19 to determine who they’ve been in close contact with for the purposes of alerting other individuals and slowing the spread of the disease. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that nationwide, contact tracing ‘is not going well’.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows COVID-19 activity is high in a swath of counties in both southern and central Wisconsin, with a band of through the central part of the state including Marathon, Portage and Clark showing high activity, and both Marathon and Clark showing upward case trajectories (roughly six counties in northern and central Wisconsin showed upward trends on Friday). While hospitalizations remain comparatively low in the north central Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) area, COVID-19 cases in north central Wisconsin have also reach an all-time high in June at 12 currently hospitalized in the area, according to data last updated on Thursday afternoon.

Several counties in north central Wisconsin show confirmed case counts rising at the end of May and beginning of June after staying low through April and May, including Marathon, Wood and Portage counties. In Wood County, where there are currently a total of 42 overall cases and 17 active cases, contact tracers have also seen a higher number of contacts to trace due in part to gatherings and events, Kristie Rauter-Egge with the Wood County Health Department told NewsChannel 7.

On Friday, the percentage of cases tested coming back positive was also at its highest in almost a month, with 5.7% of tests coming back positive statewide according to DHS data. The state’s death toll remains at 766, with a total of 12 deaths in the north central HERC region of Wisconsin.

“We did a really good job for the first 2-3 months in the pandemic in slowing the spread of the disease,” Burrows noted. “Since the beginning of June we have seen a rapid increase in the number of cases, and its concerning. It really seems to be everywhere.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau Fire Department dedicates new fire station on west side

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Affordable medication options for uninsured Americans

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

National Education Association releases guidelines for school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Local rock festival will continue as planned

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Weather

Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on June 20th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Three Tornadoes were confirmed on June 20th in the Fox Valley.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Small ammonia leak contained at Crystal Finishing in Weston Friday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Small ammonia leak contained at Crystal Finishing in Weston Friday morning