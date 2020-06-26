Central Wisconsin grief groups available beginning July 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension at Home is providing grief support for people who lost a loved one.

According to a release from Ascension at Home, the monthly gatherings are for people and families who have experienced a death of a friend of family member. They are meant to “provide a caring community for learning about grief, finding support, sharing memories, and identifying feelings”.

Marshfield: Second Tuesday of each month, 3-4 p.m. at Ascension at Home, 303 W. Upham Street in Marshfield.

Plover: Third Tuesday of each month, 4 - 5 p.m. at Ascension at Home, 1840 Post Road, Suite 5 in Plover.

Wausau: Call for more information on meeting dates. Ascension at Home, 2600 Stewart Avenue, Suite 160 in Wausau.

Wisconsin Rapids: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 3-4 p.m. at Ascension at Home, 1000 E. Riverview Expressway, Suite 180 in Wisconsin Rapids.

The release said there’s no fee to attend and you do not have to register ahead of time. All adults are welcome. For more information on this and other grief support opportunities, please contact Ascension at Home’s Pam Sengstock, 800-398-1297 (Plover | Wausau) or 800-397-4216 (Marshfield | Wisconsin Rapids).

