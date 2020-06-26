Campaigns shine spotlight on Wisconsin as President Trump makes second 2020 visit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - President Donald Trump’s second return to Wisconsin in 2020—the first since the pandemic began spreading through the state—came with poor poll showings in Wisconsin and five other battleground states that voted for him in 2016. The visit is unlikely to be his last before the fall, as efforts ramp up to keep the state the party won by about 22,000 votes four years ago.

In battleground state fashion, both teams on the ground say they’re out-performing their opponent in campaign outreaches and point to election takeaways—like Trump’s April primary vote turnout or flipping pivot counties back to blue—as keys when looking forward to November. State Democrats organized their field team in 2017 to do year-round organizing drives for every statewide election, but the Biden campaign only just announced their state leadership team this week, something that the Trump campaign had set last year.

Republicans have focused on expanding their digital outreach and physical footprint, like opening an office in the heart of Milwaukee—a first for Republicans in the state. And now, after flipping the switch to virtual campaigning in March, they’re transitioning back out into the field with traditional campaigning once again. Earlier this month, hundreds of Weekend of Action meet ups and neighborhood canvasses occurred across the country organized by Trump Victory, the Republican National Committee’s presidential campaign arm. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that they’d knocked on 266,000 doors and opened 44 new offices—with Wisconsin getting the lion’s share with 66 events. According to data provided by Trump Victory, nearly 6 million voter contacts have been made this cycle, staff had been quadrupled since the beginning of the year, and 750 MAGA virtual & in person meet-ups held in the state. (Similar data was not yet available upon request from state Democrats.)

“We’re getting back to the field,” state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt said. “We’re doing events, we’re opening up more field offices, we just did another round of hires.”

Democrats in the state and across the country are staying largely focused on virtual strategies, most notably with the announcement Wednesday of major scale-backs for the national convention where they expect to nominate Joe Biden.

“Taking public health seriously both is the right thing to do, and it tracks with what the public wants,” state Democrat chair Ben Wikler noted. He said their state team, which is set to integrate with the Biden campaign team, made millions of phone calls, text messages and social outreaches for the April race and have been scaling up involvement in every election since 2016.

“The big takeaways from 2016 is that for Democrats to win here, we have to contest every square inch of our state,” Wikler said. “We are talking to both core Democratic constituencies and reaching out to people that voted for Trump last time that now are recoiling.”

The Washington Post reported that campaign advisors increasingly view Wisconsin as a must-win state in 2020 as their grip on neighboring Michigan appears to loosen based on internal and public polling, and plan to ramp up visits throughout the year. Thursday’s visit to Marinette and the Vice President’s visit in Waukesha County on Wednesday highlight two of the areas where the campaign must score big wins to counterbalance Democrat strongholds in Madison and Milwaukee.

Republicans lost key races in 2018 and the April state Supreme Court race, where the GOP saw narrowing margins in traditionally red strongholds like Wisconsin’s “WOW” counties—Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington. Hitt says they’ve learned from April and are pushing harder on their absentee vote program and other organizational changes as a result.

“I take it as a learning moment,” Hitt said, “Not necessarily a cautionary red flag.”

The Marquette Law School Poll, widely regarded as the most reliable in the state, found Biden leading Trump by eight points in newly-released June results—leads that the GOP was quick to point out existed between Hillary Clinton and Trump in the same poll throughout 2016 (the poll, however, was nearly spot-on for the 2018 gubernatorial race where Governor Scott Walker lost to Tony Evers). While similar results were echoed in newly-released New York Times-Sienna College polls among registered voters in six key battleground states that voted for Trump in 2016, Democrats too expressed caution.

“We have to remember that there were moments when polls looked spectacular for Hillary Clinton in 2016,” Wikler said. “This time, we cannot take anything for granted; we’re going to organize and work like we’re two points behind until we find out the final result.”

“The road to the White House is gonna run back through Wisconsin,” Hitt said.

Trump’s tour of the Fincantieri Marineete Marine shipyard, which recently won a $5 billion federal contract to build up to 10 guided missile frigates, came as Wisconsin’s unemployment sits at 12% after soaring to more than 14% in April as COVID-19 forced nationwide closures. Biden, who said Trump was taking credit for an Obama-era success, will counter the trip with his wife doing a virtual event in Wisconsin with other Democrats on Friday.

