Americans are skipping medically necessary prescriptions because of cost

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Approximately 44 million Americans are uninsured, making it nearly impossible for them to regularly fill their prescription medications and get regular access to healthcare. Even many of those with health insurance - more than 40% - still find that it doesn’t always cover every type of medication or healthcare service. This often results in people making the difficult decision to forego medically necessary medications and skip doctor visits due to cost.

Yet, there are many steps consumers can take now to lower their out-of-pocket costs. Tori Marsh, public health expert and Health Insights Analyst for GoodRx, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to discuss what Americans can do when health insurance doesn’t cover your healthcare needs.

Here are some of the tips Tori offered:

● Talk to your doctor about trying a different medication: If you notice that one of your medications has been dropped from coverage or has gotten more expensive, ask your doctor about alternative medications that may be more affordable.

● Ask your insurer for an exception: If you and your healthcare provider can’t find an affordable option together, speak with your insurer about making a formulary exception and providing coverage for your drug.

● Consider using a health savings account or health flexible spending account: Open a savings account to stash extra cash earmarked only for medical costs.

● Use telehealth for routine healthcare services: This is a great option to access board-certified doctors at affordable prices and allows greater flexibility over in-person visits.

For more information, visit goodrx.com

