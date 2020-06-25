Weston Aquatic Center prepares for opening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Weston Aquatic center is getting ready to open for their 22nd year of operations, but this year will look different due to COVID-19. Many of the slides and activities at the center will be closed to help fight the spread of Covid 19. Lockers will also be closed due to it being a high touch point. The seating area around the pool has been reduced to help distance people at the center.

Another change is that the center has just entered a three-year partnership with the Woodson YMCA. As the duo gets ready for the partnerships inaugural season, the top priority is safety.

“First of all we want to give as many people the opportunity to swim if we can. We are starting this reservation system that are allowing people to come in two hour windows which gives us the opportunity to have more people at the pool per day. If we only let in 200 people and that’s all we had all day, we’d limit the amount of people that could attend,” Village of Weston Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Osterbrink said.

“When you’re looking at a summer and a pandemic like we are you want to look and it and say that we want to provide a facility that can be open and be guarded if we can,” Woodson YMCA Association Director of aquatics Abby Tesch added.

Unlike other years people will have to put in their reservations and pay for it online. The reservations are in two hour increments. There will also be reserved gates that are reserved for people to go through, to help stop bottle necking at the Aquatic Center.

