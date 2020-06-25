Advertisement

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Connecticut Police pulled off a dramatic water rescue Wednesday.

A man was out crabbing when he fell into the water, getting caught at the entrance of a pipe that runs underneath a roadway.

His wife held onto him as she yelled for her iPhone's virtual assistant Siri to call 911.

Dispatch traced the couple to their location and sent officers.

They wrapped a rope around the man and pulled him to safety with the help of his wife.

The Guilford Police Department said there have been three similar incidents there in the last two years.

According Deputy Chief Butch Hyatt, the man ended up suffering a couple of scrapes but sustained no serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: moments ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 14 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.