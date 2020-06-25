Advertisement

Police: Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. launched a hate crime investigation after an 18-year-old reported being doused with lighter fluid and set alight while driving downtown Wednesday.

The teen, Althea Bernstein, told investigators the attack occurred around 1 a.m. and she believes it happened when she stopped at the State Street intersection while heading down W. Gorham St. The victim said she heard some yell a racial epithet through her rolled-down driver’s side window.

When Bernstein, who is bi-racial, looked over, she says she saw four white men, one of whom used a spray bottle to shoot liquid onto her face and neck. Someone then allegedly threw a flaming lighter at her setting the fluid ablaze.

Bernstein told police she drove off, batting down the flames as she went. After getting home, her mother reportedly encouraged her to go to the hospital where she was treated for burns. An MPD spokesperson noted she will require follow treatment for the injuries.

In a statement released following the attack, Bernstein’s family said they were “saddened by what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body.” They went on to ask for privacy as she recovers from the burns on her face and neck.

Investigators have started reviewing surveillance cameras to see if the incident was captured on tape. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

