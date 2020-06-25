Advertisement

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Kathy Martinez and Dave Shurna talk about opportunities for those with disabilities at work
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four U.S. adults – 61 million Americans – have a disability that impacts major life activities, including the workday commute. Prior to the pandemic, the disability community advocated to work from home, as a reasonable accommodation, and was often denied. Companies also experienced challenges implementing large-scale teleworking capabilities.

Since then, ongoing stay-at-home orders in many U.S. states and cities have normalized working from home and modified work schedules. Managers are seeing that being in the office is not the only path to collaboration and creativity. The new workplace environment is a ‘silver lining’ that may create employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

DID YOU KNOW?

  • The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law July 26, 1990. The 30th anniversary of the ADA celebrates progress in access and inclusion.
  • For decades, the disability rights movement has fought for equality and accessibility, and throughout history, people with disabilities have helped shape a universal future.
  • The No Barriers Summit, a two-day experiential event, seeks to empower people to break through barriers and provide connections to employment and financial health opportunities.

On Wednesday, the executive director of No Barriers, Dave Shurna, discussed No Barriers USA, a nonprofit organization with focused programming designed to empower people to break barriers, specifically people with disabilities, youth and veterans. Shurna was joined by Kathy Martinez, who was born blind and shared her story about challenges and triumphs as a person with a disability.

For information about The No Barriers Summit, please visit NoBarriersUSA.org

