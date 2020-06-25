Advertisement

NASA names DC headquarters after ‘Hidden Figures’ Mary W. Jackson

Jackson was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space.
Jackson was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space.(CNN/NASA)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s headquarters in Washington D.C. will bear the name of Mary W. Jackson, its first African American female engineer.

Jackson was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space.

The 2016 movie “Hidden Figures” detailed their story.

She was played by Janelle Monae in the film and posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2019.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said they were hidden no more Wednesday.

He said the Mary W. Jackson NASA headquarters honors a woman who “never accepted the status quo. She helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology.”

Jackson died in 2005 at the age of 83.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: moments ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 13 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.