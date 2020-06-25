Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Some clouds and quiet tonight. A cold front will shift toward the region tomorrow, sparking storms, some which could be severe.
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for the risk of severe storms.
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for the risk of severe storms.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Becoming partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as there is the potential of strong to severe storms in North Central Wisconsin.

The storms are in association with a cold front that will be pushing across the region from late morning into the afternoon. The main threats with storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail over 1″ in size, and torrential downpours. There is a low risk of an isolated tornado in parts of Central Wisconsin. The time frame for storms will be from 11 AM to 4 PM on Friday. The greatest risk of severe storms on Friday may be just off to our east in the Fox Valley and down into southeast Wisconsin. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday in parts of North Central Wisconsin.
Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday in parts of North Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)

Better weather for this weekend is a fair amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather - Showers return for Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Showers will still remain in the area for Tuesday and for parts of the area Wednesday, as temps remain a bit cool for this time of year.

Weather

June 23 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Eric Zahn
Wisconsin Emergency Management has designated Tuesday, June 23 as Lightning Safety Awareness Day.

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Wet snow tonight into Mother's Day morning

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
Cloudy tonight with rain showers this evening, changing to wet snow around midnight. Some accumulation by Mother's Day morning.

Latest News

Weather

WPS working to restore power to thousands in Wisconsin

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage website, there are thousands of customers without power.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Mark's Weather in the Classroom

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
Here's a list of Mark Holley's Weather in the Classroom series, that airs on Mondays and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Weather

Merrill digs out after third straight April storm

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
After having nearly a foot of snow dumped on them, people in Merrill reacted to yet another major April snowstorm.

Weather

Stevens Point declares snow emergency

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Desiree Fischer
The snow emergency will begin Sunday at noon and end Tuesday, April 14 at 7 a.m. No parking will be allowed on any city streets in the city for the duration of the emergency.

Weather

UPDATE: Travel not advised in Marathon County

Updated: Feb. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST
|
By WSAW Staff
Deputies said they're responding to multiple crashes on Highway 51, near County Road K. Heavy traffic in the county is creating a dangerous situation.

Weather

Towing ban in place in Marathon County

Updated: Jan. 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST
|
By WSAW Staff
According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, a towing ban is in place until further notice.