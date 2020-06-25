First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Becoming partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as there is the potential of strong to severe storms in North Central Wisconsin.

The storms are in association with a cold front that will be pushing across the region from late morning into the afternoon. The main threats with storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail over 1″ in size, and torrential downpours. There is a low risk of an isolated tornado in parts of Central Wisconsin. The time frame for storms will be from 11 AM to 4 PM on Friday. The greatest risk of severe storms on Friday may be just off to our east in the Fox Valley and down into southeast Wisconsin. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday in parts of North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Better weather for this weekend is a fair amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

