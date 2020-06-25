Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day - Strong to Severe Storms possible Friday

Friday June 26, 2020
Friday June 26, 2020(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be a great one with plentiful sunshine and temperatures much closer to average around the upper 70s. We are also expecting to stay dry today. It would be a great idea to get yard work done today as showers and storms return tomorrow.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The ingredients are coming together for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms starting on Friday afternoon. A warm and muggy air mass will arrive during the day on Friday. A weak cold front will provided the spark needed for storms to develop. The forecast challenge is the location of the cold front during the peak of daytime heating. Storms along the cold front could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, large hail, and damaging winds. There will also be a threat of heavy rain. Most of the area has seen plenty of rainfall the last few days.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather - Showers return for Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Showers will still remain in the area for Tuesday and for parts of the area Wednesday, as temps remain a bit cool for this time of year.

Weather

June 23 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Eric Zahn
Wisconsin Emergency Management has designated Tuesday, June 23 as Lightning Safety Awareness Day.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Wet snow tonight into Mother's Day morning

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
Cloudy tonight with rain showers this evening, changing to wet snow around midnight. Some accumulation by Mother's Day morning.

Weather

WPS working to restore power to thousands in Wisconsin

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage website, there are thousands of customers without power.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Mark's Weather in the Classroom

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
Here's a list of Mark Holley's Weather in the Classroom series, that airs on Mondays and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Weather

Merrill digs out after third straight April storm

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
After having nearly a foot of snow dumped on them, people in Merrill reacted to yet another major April snowstorm.

Weather

Stevens Point declares snow emergency

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Desiree Fischer
The snow emergency will begin Sunday at noon and end Tuesday, April 14 at 7 a.m. No parking will be allowed on any city streets in the city for the duration of the emergency.

Weather

UPDATE: Travel not advised in Marathon County

Updated: Feb. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST
|
By WSAW Staff
Deputies said they're responding to multiple crashes on Highway 51, near County Road K. Heavy traffic in the county is creating a dangerous situation.