Eau Claire County Reports Potential Exposures to COVID-19

Two Eau Claire establishments exposed to COVID-19
(source: KNEP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting the community about a potential COVID-19 exposure at two Eau Claire County establishments.

Times and places of potential exposure include “The Pickle” on June 19 from 10:30 PM – 12:00 AM and June 20 from 11:30 PM -1:30 AM and “She-nannigans” on June 20 from 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM and June 21 from 1:30 AM – 2:30 AM.

If you have visited these establishments during these times and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the county suggests to get tested for COVID-19.

