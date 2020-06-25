Advertisement

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Organizers say safety will be the foremost consideration.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Organizers say the Eau Claire County Fair will continue this year with modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinator Debbie Kitchen says the fair will continue but will look different than the traditional Eau Claire County Fair.

To comply with the health department guidelines the fair will not be open to the public to limit the number of people at the fairgrounds.

Open class judging will be canceled for the 2020 fair.

The original dates of July 27- Aug. 2 at the Eau Claire Claire County Exposition Center will continue.

Families will be required to follow strict COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions.

