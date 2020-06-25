Advertisement

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The band’s social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters,” the band said in a statement.

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery. A statement on The Chicks’ website said “We want to meet this moment.” The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy.

The Chicks, who are releasing their first new album in 14 years next month, also released a new video for their new song, “March March” that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Lady A received criticism with their name switch after a Black singer revealed she’d been performing as Lady A for years.

The Chicks are the best selling female group in America with more than 33 million albums sold in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Formed originally in Texas as a bluegrass group, the band hit commercial fame with their breakthrough album “Wide Open Spaces.” The band has won 13 Grammys.

The band was shunned by country radio over an incident in 2003 when lead singer Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush because of the Iraq War. They responded to the backlash with their song “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and swept the Grammys in 2007 winning three of the top all-genre categories.

WARNING: Video below contains explicit language.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: moments ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 12 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.