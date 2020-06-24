Advertisement

US investigates headlight failures in about 392,000 Kia SUVs

This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh
This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating complaints that headlights can suddenly fail in some older Kia SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.

The agency says it has 74 reports of failures that may be related to connectors overheating. There were no reports of crashes or injuries.

Some complaints allege that both headlights went out in the middle of turns or while traveling on the highway. 

In a statement, Kia says its cooperating, and its own investigation shows that both headlights have not gone dark at the same time. 

U.S. investigators will determine how often the problem happens and look into the safety consequences. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: moments ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 11 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.