Advertisement

Twitter bans pro-Trump meme maker for copyright violations

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By DAVID KLEPPER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A conservative social media user whose far-right memes have been praised and reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations.

Logan Cook, a Kansas man who posts under the name Carpe Donktum, was permanently banned from the platform Tuesday night, days after he posted a video criticizing CNN that used doctored footage from the news channel.

The clip, which Trump retweeted last week, used footage from a CNN story from last year about the friendship of two toddlers, one Black and one white. Cook doctored the clip, set it to ominous music, and inserted a fake misspelled CNN caption reading "Terrified todler runs from racist baby," then a clip from the original video before showing the message "America is not the problem. Fake news is the problem."

Twitter later placed a "manipulated media" warning label on the clip. It was originally posted last year but received significantly more attention after Trump's retweet.

Cook, who also posts his work to other platforms and websites, said in an interview that his posts are satirical and are therefore exempt from copyright rules. He said he believes Twitter was simply looking for a reason to boot him.

"They didn't like my politics, they found an excuse to get rid of me," he said.

Cook's account has been temporarily suspended multiple times in the past for violations of Twitter's copyright rules. He was also suspended for eight days last year for posting a video depicting Trump as a cowboy attacking CNN journalist Jim Acosta.

Twitter rules prohibit Cook from creating a new account to replace the old one, which had more than 270,000 followers at the time of the suspension.

Trump often retweeted Cook, who had emerged as a prominent creator of right-wing memes that uses humor, often dark, to condemn journalists and those who have criticized the president. Trump called Cook a "genius" during a meeting last year at the White House.

Trump has himself run afoul of Twitter's rules. In March the platform placed the "manipulated media" warning on a video of Joe Biden shared by Trump.

Last month, Trump lashed out at the company after it added fact-check warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting. Following that back-and-forth the president vowed to add new regulations to rein in social media companies — an idea dismissed by constitutional law experts as legally difficult.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: seconds ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 11 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.