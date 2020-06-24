Advertisement

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Consumer Reports says botted water made by Whole Foods has “potentionally harmful levels of arsenic.”
Consumer Reports says botted water made by Whole Foods has “potentionally harmful levels of arsenic.”(CNN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumer Reports says bottled water made by Whole Foods has “potentially harmful levels of arsenic” in it.

CR said the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.

Consumer Reports says the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.
Consumer Reports says the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.(CNN)

CR said even small amounts of heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and lower IQ scores in children.”

The level of arsenic in the water is within federal regulations, which Whole Foods pointed out in their response to the report, but CR has been pushing to get that level lowered for safety and health reasons.

CR tested 45 other bottled water brands and found they had “undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating lower levels are feasible.”

Starkey Spring Water has also been the target of a class-action lawsuit in 2019 over its health labeling.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 9 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments