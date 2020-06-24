Advertisement

Teen abducted in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday. The suspect, Mohsin Ali, 28, is still on the run.
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday. The suspect, Mohsin Ali, 28, is still on the run.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
(Gray News) - The New York Police Department said a teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday has been found safe.

Police told WCBS that Ahsan Ali was found walking around in the Queens area. He was taken around 4:36 a.m.

Authorities are still looking for the male suspect, Mohsin Ali. He was described as approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He also has tattoos on both arms and chest, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms.

The vehicle they were believed to be traveling in is identified as a white Toyota Sienna van, New York license plate number JJX5315.

The suspect was the abduction victim’s brother, WCBS reported.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the NYPD at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

